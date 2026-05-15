Gautam Adani settles US fraud case with $18M payout

Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, have agreed to pay a total of $18 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges. The charges were related to false and misleading representations about Adani Green Energy Ltd. Gautam will pay $6 million while Sagar will pay $12 million under the proposed agreement filed in federal court on Thursday.

Market re-entry Proposed settlement could benefit Adani Group immensely The proposed settlement, if approved by a judge, could greatly benefit the Adani Group. The multinational conglomerate has interests in sectors ranging from renewable energy to airports. Bloomberg News also reported that the Justice Department is considering dropping fraud charges against Gautam in a related criminal case. This move, along with an SEC settlement, could pave the way for the conglomerate's return to international capital markets and further its expansion strategy.

Bribery allegations SEC accused Gautam of leading bribery scheme The SEC had accused Gautam of leading a scheme to pay or promise hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Indian officials. The aim was to get them into contracts needed by Adani Green for India's largest solar power plant project. At the same time, he and Sagar were accused of falsely claiming the company's compliance with anti-bribery principles and laws in connection with a $750 million bond offering.

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