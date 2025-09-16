Next Article
Adani Group sues journalist, blogger for online posts
Business
The Adani Group has taken legal action against journalist Abhisar Sharma and blogger Raju Parulekar, saying their recent online posts and a YouTube video made false claims that hurt the company's reputation.
The posts, which date back to January 2025 for Parulekar and August 18, 2025, for Sharma, talk about alleged political favors and land deals involving the group.
Both have been asked to show up in court
Both Sharma and Parulekar have been asked to show up in a Gandhinagar court on September 20, 2025.
The Adani Group has denied all allegations as baseless and shared videos, transcripts, and social media posts as evidence.
If the court accepts the case, a conviction could mean up to two years in jail or fines under India's new defamation laws.