Adani Group to invest more than $120B over 5 years
Adani Group just announced a huge more than $120 billion investment spree over the next five years. Most of this money will go into boosting its core infrastructure and launching new projects.
Pranav Adani, a director at Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, shared that it is planning to spend more than $20 billion every year as part of this bold growth push.
Adani: 70% energy, EBITDA ₹2.6L-3L cr
About 70% of the investment is headed to energy, while transport and logistics get around 20%. The rest will support sectors like cement, copper, and aluminum.
With this move, Adani expects to double its asset base and grow core earnings, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), to ₹2.6 lakh crore to ₹3 lakh crore within five years.