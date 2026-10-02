Adani Group to invest over ₹6 lakh crore in Maharashtra

The proposed investments by the Adani Group also include sectors like aviation and aero-districts, data centers, and coal gasification.

"At the Adani Group, our commitment to this state is foundational to our core philosophy of nation-building," Pranav said at the launch event.

He added that the group's recent commitments represent a "quantum leap" in scale and conviction, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region expected to play a key role in Maharashtra's economic expansion.