Adani Group to invest over ₹6 lakh crore in Maharashtra
What's the story
The Adani Group has announced a massive investment plan of over ₹6 lakh crore in Maharashtra. The announcement was made by Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday. The announcement comes as the state launched its new investment promotion platform, Invest Maharashtra. Currently, projects worth around ₹2.6 lakh crore are either completed or under execution across various sectors including energy and urban regeneration.
Investment details
Proposed investments include data centers, coal gasification
The proposed investments by the Adani Group also include sectors like aviation and aero-districts, data centers, and coal gasification.
"At the Adani Group, our commitment to this state is foundational to our core philosophy of nation-building," Pranav said at the launch event.
He added that the group's recent commitments represent a "quantum leap" in scale and conviction, with Mumbai Metropolitan Region expected to play a key role in Maharashtra's economic expansion.
Infrastructure development
Navi Mumbai International Airport to cater to over 90 million
One of the major projects by the Adani Group is the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Pranav said it will be a key infrastructure asset for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and will eventually cater to over 90 million passengers per year.
The group also manages Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and is building integrated business and hospitality districts around both aviation hubs.
Green power
Adani Group's power supply to Mumbai
Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions, powers over three million homes and businesses in Mumbai.
The company has revealed that more than 60% of its electricity supply comes from renewable sources.
The group is also executing pumped-storage hydro projects across Maharashtra and operates a 1,000 MW high-voltage direct current transmission link bringing power into Mumbai.
Urban redevelopment
Focus on Dharavi redevelopment project
Another major focus for the Adani Group is the Dharavi redevelopment project. Pranav described it as a people-first urban transformation program with modern housing and formalization of micro-enterprises.
He said, "Our partnership with Maharashtra state spans decades, but our recent commitments reflect a quantum leap in nature, scale, and conviction."
The investment push comes as Maharashtra aims to become a preferred destination for global and domestic capital through Invest Maharashtra.