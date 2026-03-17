Adani Group to invest ₹10 lakh crore annually for 5 years
Adani Group just announced it will pump ₹2 lakh crore every year for the next five years into building new infrastructure across India.
Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said the investment would target renewable energy, airports, logistics and data centers.
The goal is to make India's supply chains more efficient
This move is all about making India's supply chains smoother and less dependent on imported energy.
As Karan Adani put it, "Once infrastructure is built, trade follows," so better roads, ports, and power could mean more jobs and opportunities for young people.
Major expansions are on the horizon
By 2030, Adani wants to nearly triple its renewable energy capacity (from 18 GW to 50 GW), boost thermal power too (17 GW to 45 GW),
double port capacity (600 MMT to 1,200 MMT), and handle twice as many airport passengers,
so expect some major upgrades if you're traveling or working in these sectors.