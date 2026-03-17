Adani Group to invest ₹6 'lakh' crore in India: Details

Adani Group just dropped a massive ₹6 lakh crore investment plan at Davos, targeting aviation, renewables, urban infrastructure, data centers, semiconductors, and manufacturing. Over the next five years (through March 2031), Maharashtra, Assam, and Jharkhand will see major upgrades. The goal? More jobs and a big boost to foreign investment in India.

Major projects in Maharashtra Maharashtra is getting a big slice of the action: think Dharavi redevelopment, Navi Mumbai International Airport (project/expansion mentioned), huge green data centers (3,000 MW), and pumped-storage hydropower (8,700 MW).

There's also coal gasification and new semiconductor manufacturing on the cards.

What's happening in Assam and Jharkhand? Assam will see more than 2,700 MW of solar projects in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao plus an aviation hub in Guwahati. Cement units are coming too.

For Jharkhand, it's all about ramping up manufacturing and energy infrastructure.