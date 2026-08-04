Adani Infra buys 1.03% AGEL stake for ₹2,380cr, stake 2.34%
Business
Adani Infra just bought a 1.03% stake in Adani Green Energy (AGEL) for ₹2,380 crore, picking up 1.7 crore shares at ₹1,400 each on Monday.
This move bumps their total stake in AGEL to 2.34%, up from 1.31%.
Ardour Investment Holding trims AGEL stake
These shares came from Ardour Investment Holding Ltd (another company in the same promoter group), which now holds a slightly smaller piece of AGEL (4.01% down from 5.04%).
Since it's all within the group, overall promoter control stays the same.
Investors seemed to like the news: AGEL's stock price rose 1.48% after the deal.