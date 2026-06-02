Adani portfolio posts record ₹1.5L cr investment in infrastructure 2025-26
Business
Adani Portfolio just set a new record by spending ₹1.5 lakh crore ($16.1 billion) on new projects in 2025-26: the biggest annual investment ever by an Indian company.
Nearly 80% of this went into building up core infrastructure across energy, utilities, transport and logistics, pushing their total assets to over ₹7.8 lakh crore.
Adani FY26 EBITDA ₹94,834 cr
FY26 was a big year for Adani: EBITDA hit ₹94,834 crore, cash reserves stood at nearly ₹56,000 crore, and borrowing costs dropped thanks to credit upgrades.
The group boosted renewable energy capacity by 5.1 GW, cargo volumes rose 11% year-on-year to 500.8 MMT, and raised almost ₹25,000 crore through a rights issue—keeping finances stable for future growth.