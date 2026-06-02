Adani portfolio posts record ₹1.5L cr investment in infrastructure 2025-26 Business Jun 02, 2026

Adani Portfolio just set a new record by spending ₹1.5 lakh crore ($16.1 billion) on new projects in 2025-26: the biggest annual investment ever by an Indian company.

Nearly 80% of this went into building up core infrastructure across energy, utilities, transport and logistics, pushing their total assets to over ₹7.8 lakh crore.