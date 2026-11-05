Adani Ports buys Dutch liquid storage Evos for ₹27,200 cr

Evos runs eight port terminals with 6.3 million cubic meters of storage, which fits right into Adani's plan to handle 1 billion tons of cargo worldwide.

The acquisition should boost APSEZ's earnings thanks to Evos' strong contracts and high profit margins (56% EBITDA margin).

Still, the market reacted cautiously. APSEZ shares dipped 1.33% after the news, showing investors are watching closely as Adani steps further onto the global stage.