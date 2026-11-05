Adani Ports buys Dutch liquid storage Evos for ₹27,200 cr
Business
Adani Ports (APSEZ) just announced it's buying Dutch liquid storage company Evos B.V. for $2.88 billion (about ₹27,200 crore).
This all-cash deal gives Adani a major presence in key European energy hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp, pretty huge for their global ambitions.
APSEZ gains 8 terminals 6.3 million m3
Evos runs eight port terminals with 6.3 million cubic meters of storage, which fits right into Adani's plan to handle 1 billion tons of cargo worldwide.
The acquisition should boost APSEZ's earnings thanks to Evos' strong contracts and high profit margins (56% EBITDA margin).
Still, the market reacted cautiously. APSEZ shares dipped 1.33% after the news, showing investors are watching closely as Adani steps further onto the global stage.