Adani Ports launches India's 1st Port of Refuge under MoU
Adani Ports just rolled out India's very first "Port of Refuge," a safe spot for ships in trouble at sea.
Backed by a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMIT Salvage and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC), this move means India now has official ports ready to help distressed vessels, following global standards set by the International Maritime Organization.
Dighi and Gopalpur designated emergency hubs
Dighi Port (west coast) and Gopalpur Port (east coast) will be designated as these emergency hubs. They'll handle things like rescue operations, firefighting, and pollution control if a ship runs into trouble.
As Richard Janssen from SMIT Salvage put it, these ports will make sure vessels in distress can receive immediate assistance, helping prevent disasters at sea and making India stronger on the global shipping map.