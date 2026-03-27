Adani Ports launches India's 1st Port of Refuge under MoU Business Mar 27, 2026

Adani Ports just rolled out India's very first "Port of Refuge," a safe spot for ships in trouble at sea.

Backed by a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SMIT Salvage and the Maritime Emergency Response Centre (MERC), this move means India now has official ports ready to help distressed vessels, following global standards set by the International Maritime Organization.