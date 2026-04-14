Adani Power hits highest-ever BSE price, closes at ₹181.40 Business Apr 14, 2026

Adani Power just hit its highest-ever share price on the BSE, closing at ₹181.40 after peaking at ₹184.40 on Monday.

The stock's been on a roll lately, up nearly 18% over the past month and 11% in just the last week, even as the overall market has struggled.

What's fueling this? Hotter weather is driving up electricity demand, steady coal supplies are keeping things running smoothly, and investors seem pretty confident about where Adani Power is headed.