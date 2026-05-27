Adani Power overtakes Infosys as India's 11th most valuable, ₹4.85L/cr

Heatwave lifts Adani Power, Infosys down

With 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities now in India, power usage has shot up, sending Adani Power shares to a 52-week high and delivering a staggering 1,213% return over five years.

On the flip side, Infosys is struggling as AI disrupts IT services; its stock is down 29% this year despite rupee depreciation, highlighting how fast things are shifting between energy and tech.