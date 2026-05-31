Adani Power supplied 17 GW during India's 272 GW peak

Adani Power plans $22bn capacity expansion

Adani Power prepped for summer by doing early maintenance and using AI tools to boost efficiency.

Their plants stayed available 96% of the time, ensuring steady electricity even during tough conditions.

The Godda plant also helped out Bangladesh by meeting 10% of its base power needs.

Looking ahead, Adani plans to increase its capacity to about 42 GW by 2031-32 through a $22 billion investment, aiming to keep up with India's growing energy demands.