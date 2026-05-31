Adani Power supplied 17 GW during India's 272 GW peak
India's battling a massive heatwave, and the country's power demand just hit a recent peak demand of 272 GW.
Thermal power is carrying most of the load, and Adani Power, despite having only 3% of India's installed capacity, managed to supply about 17 GW (6.4%) at peak times.
Their plants have been running strong, with a 77% average Plant Load Factor, way above the national thermal average.
Adani Power plans $22bn capacity expansion
Adani Power prepped for summer by doing early maintenance and using AI tools to boost efficiency.
Their plants stayed available 96% of the time, ensuring steady electricity even during tough conditions.
The Godda plant also helped out Bangladesh by meeting 10% of its base power needs.
Looking ahead, Adani plans to increase its capacity to about 42 GW by 2031-32 through a $22 billion investment, aiming to keep up with India's growing energy demands.