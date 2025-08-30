Next Article
Adani Power to invest ₹10,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh
Adani Power just landed a big contract to set up an 800MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh.
With a ₹10,500 crore investment, this project is designed to help the state keep up with its fast-growing need for electricity as cities and industries expand.
The new plant is expected to create up to 7,000 jobs
This new plant isn't just about more power—it's expected to create up to 7,000 jobs while being built and around 1,000 permanent roles once it's running.
Adani Power plans to get everything up and running in under five years, with steady coal supply already secured.
It's also their fourth major power supply order in the last 12 months, showing how much they're shaping India's energy scene right now.