Adani Power to invest ₹10,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh

This new plant isn't just about more power—it's expected to create up to 7,000 jobs while being built and around 1,000 permanent roles once it's running.

Adani Power plans to get everything up and running in under five years, with steady coal supply already secured.

It's also their fourth major power supply order in the last 12 months, showing how much they're shaping India's energy scene right now.