SEBI extends deadline for digital platforms to comply with ruling
SEBI is giving more time to regulated entities to make their digital platforms accessible for people with disabilities, following a Supreme Court decision this April that recognized digital access as a fundamental right.
Now, regulated entities have until September 30, 2025 to file their compliance reports.
Key deadlines pushed back
Key deadlines have all moved: certified accessibility auditors must be appointed by December 14, 2025; audits need to wrap up by April 30, 2026; and full fixes are due July 31, 2026.
Annual audit reports now go in by April 30, 2027.
Plus, investment advisers and research analysts will start reporting to BSE Ltd., while stock brokers stick with their usual exchanges.