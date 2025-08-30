SEBI extends deadline for digital platforms to comply with ruling

Key deadlines pushed back

Key deadlines have all moved: certified accessibility auditors must be appointed by December 14, 2025; audits need to wrap up by April 30, 2026; and full fixes are due July 31, 2026.

Annual audit reports now go in by April 30, 2027.

Plus, investment advisers and research analysts will start reporting to BSE Ltd., while stock brokers stick with their usual exchanges.