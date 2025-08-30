US slaps 50% tariff on Indian carpets. What's the impact

Exports support around 30 lakh people

Bhadohi's carpet industry isn't just about exports—it supports around 30 lakh people, many of them women weaving at home.

MLA Zahid Baig has asked the UP government for a 10% bailout to provide relief to the exporters.

With buyers likely to turn to countries like China or Turkey (where tariffs are lower), thousands of rural families risk losing their livelihoods.