Next Article
US slaps 50% tariff on Indian carpets. What's the impact
The US just hit Indian carpets with a steep 50% import tariff, putting massive pressure on Bhadohi—the district behind most of India's carpet exports (worth ₹16,800 crore a year).
Industry groups are now urging the government for help as orders from the US, their biggest market, could take a serious hit.
Exports support around 30 lakh people
Bhadohi's carpet industry isn't just about exports—it supports around 30 lakh people, many of them women weaving at home.
MLA Zahid Baig has asked the UP government for a 10% bailout to provide relief to the exporters.
With buyers likely to turn to countries like China or Turkey (where tariffs are lower), thousands of rural families risk losing their livelihoods.