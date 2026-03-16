Adani Total Gas falls 12% in 2 sessions: Here's why

Adani Total Gas shares have been on a downward spiral, falling over 12% in just two trading sessions. The stock fell some 6% intraday today and has now fallen over 12% in two trading sessions. The decline comes after a massive rally last week where the stock surged nearly 30% between March 10-12. The recent decline in Adani Total Gas shares can be attributed to profit booking by investors.

Company statement Adani Total Gas responds to exchange query In light of the recent price fluctuations, the Exchange had sought clarification from Adani Total Gas Ltd on March 13. Responding to this, the company said that "the price movement in the scrip of the company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven." It further clarified that "The management of the company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the significant movement in price of our scrip."

Pricing strategy Company cuts gas prices by ₹36 per unit Over the weekend, Adani Total Gas announced a price cut for excess natural gas supplied to select industrial customers. The new rate is ₹82.95 per standard cubic meter, down from ₹119.90 per standard cubic meter. This change comes as upstream gas prices soften amid ongoing supply disruptions. The company said some of its gas suppliers had curtailed supplies due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, affecting its ability to serve certain industrial customers and reducing the availability of gas.

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