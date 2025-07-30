Next Article
Adani Total Gas to invest ₹3,700cr in expanding CNG network
Adani Total Gas is set to invest ₹3,700 crore over the next three years to ramp up its City Gas Distribution (CGD) network.
The goal? More CNG stations and stronger pipelines across 53 cities, making cleaner fuel more accessible.
CEO Suresh P Manglani shared these plans after the company's first-quarter results.
Plans to incentivize car manufacturers for CNG vehicle adoption
Right now, Adani Total Gas runs 650 CNG stations with a pipeline network stretching over 14,000-inch-kilometers. With this investment, they're aiming to add even more stations and expand their reach.
The company also wants to team up with car makers and offer incentives so more people switch to CNG vehicles—a trend already showing a solid 12% growth in FY23.