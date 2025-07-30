Adani Total Gas to invest ₹3,700cr in expanding CNG network

Plans to incentivize car manufacturers for CNG vehicle adoption

Right now, Adani Total Gas runs 650 CNG stations with a pipeline network stretching over 14,000-inch-kilometers. With this investment, they're aiming to add even more stations and expand their reach.

The company also wants to team up with car makers and offer incentives so more people switch to CNG vehicles—a trend already showing a solid 12% growth in FY23.