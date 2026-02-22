Adani tours ₹40,000cr power projects in Jharkhand, Bihar

The Godda plant is a 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical facility that mainly sends electricity to Bangladesh. Built with over ₹16,000 crore invested, it's brought thousands of jobs and better rail links to the area.

Pirpainti plant will create thousands of jobs

In Pirpainti, Adani Power is building a 2,400 MW plant with an investment close to ₹30,000 crore.

This project is expected to create up to 12,000 jobs during construction and 3,000 permanent roles once running.

With coal secured through the SHAKTI scheme and all units set for completion within five years, it's another big step for energy infrastructure in the region.