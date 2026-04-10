ADB cuts Asia growth to 5.1%, blames Middle East conflict

ADB warns inflation could hit 5.6%

ADB's Chief Economist Albert Park put it simply: "Higher energy prices can generate significant income losses," Park said.

The report warns inflation could jump to 5.6% as supply chains get disrupted and financial pressures mount.

There are also new worries about food security, with Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz pushing up agricultural costs.

Meanwhile, China faces its own struggles: growth there is expected to slow to 4.6% this year due to property market troubles and weaker demand for exports.