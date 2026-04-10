ADB forecasts India growth 6.9% in 2026, 7.3% in 2027

ADB flags developing Asia growth 5.1%

The ADB report points out that developing Asia and the Pacific will also see slower growth, down to 5.1%, thanks to global tensions, especially in West Asia, which could make energy and food pricier.

Inflation is set to rise a little too, and China's growth is expected to dip slightly as well.

The ADB stresses that smart economic policies will be key for countries navigating these challenges.