ADB forecasts India growth 6.9% in 2026, 7.3% in 2027
Business
India's economy is expected to cool off a bit, with growth dropping to 6.9% in 2026 from last year's 7.6%, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
The good news? A rebound is on the cards for 2027, with growth likely hitting 7.3%, mainly because people are still spending strong at home.
ADB flags developing Asia growth 5.1%
The ADB report points out that developing Asia and the Pacific will also see slower growth, down to 5.1%, thanks to global tensions, especially in West Asia, which could make energy and food pricier.
Inflation is set to rise a little too, and China's growth is expected to dip slightly as well.
The ADB stresses that smart economic policies will be key for countries navigating these challenges.