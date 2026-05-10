ADB warns oil prices could cut India GDP growth 0.6%

ADB projects India inflation at 6.9%

Thanks to expensive oil, ADB expects India's inflation rate to jump from 4.5% to 6.9%.

As Chief Economist Albert Park puts it, "We do find that growth would be lower by 0.6% (FY27)" and "India is more reliant on imported oil and gas."

The situation is made trickier by pricier fertilizers and El Nino could affect crop yields, which could push food prices even higher.

Plus, this crisis isn't just local: ADB has also cut its overall Asia-Pacific growth outlook for 2026 because of these global disruptions.