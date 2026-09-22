Addverb moves AI robots into India's semiconductor factories and beyond
Addverb, known for its warehouse robots, is now moving into semiconductor facilities as India's chip industry heats up.
At SEMICON India 2026, co-founder and chief business officer Bir Singh highlighted how smart systems are crucial for handling all those tiny components.
Addverb is using AI to build advanced machines not just for chips, but also for solar panels and electric vehicles.
Addverb expands lineup and showcases products
The company's lineup is growing beyond mobile robots to include AI-powered machines, humanoids, and robotic arms.
Still, Singh admits breaking into new industries isn't easy with limited experience.
At the event, they showed off Vertix, a compact storage solution for SMD and SMT components, and JEN 6 (for physical AI research).
Looking ahead, Addverb expects robots to eventually move from industrial tech into consumer spaces too.