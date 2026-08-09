Aditya Arepalli left 13L job, studied AI, secured 1.5cr AWS
Business
Aditya Arepalli, an IIIT Dharwad graduate, left his ₹13 lakh-a-year tech job to study AI at the University at Buffalo.
Betting on upskilling in a fast-changing field, he landed a software engineer role at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Seattle with a ₹1.5 crore job offer/package after finishing his master's.
Aditya's father says son takes responsibility
Aditya's father, a photographer, worked hard to support his studies.
Reflecting on their journey, his father shared, "As a photographer, I did everything I could for them. Today, my son is taking responsibility for me."
His story is resonating online as an example of how family support can fuel big career leaps.