Aditya Birla-backed Bewakoof sees founder exit after 14 years
What's the story
Prabhkiran Singh, the founder of popular fashion brand Bewakoof, has announced his decision to step down from the company. He will continue in his role till the end of March 2026. After that, he plans to focus on personal priorities such as health and family. The announcement was made by TMRW, a digital-first fashion venture owned by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., which holds a majority stake in Bewakoof.
Brand evolution
Bewakoof started as a small t-shirt start-up
Founded in 2011 by Singh and Siddharth Munot, Bewakoof started as a small T-shirt start-up. The company has since evolved into one of India's first digital-first fashion brands. It has built an app with over 10 million users and a strong social media following of 4.5 million on Facebook and 1.8 million on Instagram.
Strategic growth
Aditya Birla Group acquired majority stake in early 2023
In late 2022, Aditya Birla Group's TMRW invested ₹200 crore to acquire a majority stake in Bewakoof. The deal was finalized in February 2023. Since then, the brand has expanded its marketplace presence and entered offline retail for the first time. Today, Bewakoof operates over 30 exclusive brand stores and plans to scale up to 40 by March 2026.
Personal remarks
Singh reflected on his journey, TMRW CEO assured commitment
Singh reflected on his 14-year journey with Bewakoof, saying it has become his identity. He said, "I have spent a beautiful 14 years building Bewakoof...It has been an incredible journey." Prashanth Aluru, CEO of TMRW, also praised Singh for building Bewakoof into a culturally resonant youth brand. He assured that they are committed to scaling this brand into a long-term fashion powerhouse within the Aditya Birla ecosystem.