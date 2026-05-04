Aditya Birla Capital profits up 31% to ₹1,129cr this quarter

Aditya Birla Capital FY revenue gains

The company's lending and insurance arms are fueling this momentum. Over the full year, revenue grew 14% to ₹53,871 crore.

Lending portfolios jumped 32%, and assets under management rose 16%.

On top of that, individual first-year life insurance premiums went up by 15%, while health insurance saw a huge 39% boost, showing more people are trusting Aditya Birla Capital with their money and protection plans.