Aditya Birla Capital profits up 31% to ₹1,129cr this quarter
Business
Aditya Birla Capital just wrapped up a strong quarter, with profits rising 31% year-over-year to ₹1,129 crore.
Their total income for the quarter also climbed to ₹13,476 crore, proof that their business is on a solid upward track.
Aditya Birla Capital FY revenue gains
The company's lending and insurance arms are fueling this momentum. Over the full year, revenue grew 14% to ₹53,871 crore.
Lending portfolios jumped 32%, and assets under management rose 16%.
On top of that, individual first-year life insurance premiums went up by 15%, while health insurance saw a huge 39% boost, showing more people are trusting Aditya Birla Capital with their money and protection plans.