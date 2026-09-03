Aditya Birla Group launches Ultravolt ₹1,800cr targeting No2 production capacity
Aditya Birla Group just launched Ultravolt, its new brand in the wires and cables market.
This is its fourth big move in three years, after getting into paints, jewelry, and B-to-B e-commerce.
With a ₹1,800 crore investment, it is aiming for the number two spot in production capacity.
Ultravolt targets 100,000+ retailers via UBS
Ultravolt is housed under UltraTech Cement Ltd. and wants to build a scaled national brand and become one of the top two players within five years.
It will make everything from home wires to industrial cables, all built at its new factory in Gujarat.
The goal? Reach over 100,000 retailers by tapping over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets.
Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla says demand is set to rise as India builds more homes and data centers, so it's good timing for this launch.