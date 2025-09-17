Aditya Birla launches Gen Z-focused fast-fashion brand OWND!

ABFRL shares jump after OWND! launch

Right after the launch news on September 17, 2025, ABFRL shares jumped 3.7% to ₹89.9, bouncing back from a three-day slide.

Morgan Stanley even gave ABFRL an "overweight" rating and set a price target of ₹131 per share—pointing to OWND!'s fresh identity and solid business plan as reasons for optimism.