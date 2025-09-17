Aditya Birla launches Gen Z-focused fast-fashion brand OWND!
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) just dropped OWND!, a fast-fashion brand built for India's Gen Z crowd.
ABFRL plans to convert existing StyleUp stores into OWND! outlets, with 100 stores planned by this fiscal year's end.
The vibe? Trendy looks, modern store designs, and value-driven pricing.
ABFRL shares jump after OWND! launch
Right after the launch news on September 17, 2025, ABFRL shares jumped 3.7% to ₹89.9, bouncing back from a three-day slide.
Morgan Stanley even gave ABFRL an "overweight" rating and set a price target of ₹131 per share—pointing to OWND!'s fresh identity and solid business plan as reasons for optimism.
'Gen Z is the future of fashion'
Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO of Pantaloons and OWND!, described this launch as a significant step in connecting with Gen Z—the group shaping today's fashion trends.
The goal? Build loyalty among young shoppers and help ABFRL grow in the competitive youth fashion scene.