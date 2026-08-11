Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches 2 long-short equity funds
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC just dropped two new investment options: the Apex Equity Long-Short Fund and the Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund.
These funds let you tweak your stock market exposure depending on how things are going, using a mix of buying (long) and selling (short) strategies.
If you're interested, the subscription window is open from August 10 to August 24, but you'll need at least ₹10 lakh to get started.
Ex-Top 100 targets midcaps and smallcaps
The Apex Equity Long-Short Fund covers the whole equity market and adjusts its bets as markets shift, while the Ex-Top 100 version focuses on mid-cap and small-cap companies, areas that have actually grown faster than the biggest firms lately.
Over the past five years, mid- and small-caps have outperformed top companies by a pretty wide margin, so these funds aim to offer greater flexibility in managing market exposure across different market cycles.