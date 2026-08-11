Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC launches 2 long-short equity funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC just dropped two new investment options: the Apex Equity Long-Short Fund and the Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund.

These funds let you tweak your stock market exposure depending on how things are going, using a mix of buying (long) and selling (short) strategies.

If you're interested, the subscription window is open from August 10 to August 24, but you'll need at least ₹10 lakh to get started.