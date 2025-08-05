Aditya Infotech sets record with 50.8% IPO listing gain
Aditya Infotech, India's largest provider of video surveillance solutions under its flagship brand CP Plus, just set the record for this year's biggest IPO listing gain.
Shares opened at ₹1,018—up 50.8% from the issue price of ₹675—after its IPO raised ₹1,300 crore and was oversubscribed 106.23 times.
Aditya Infotech's impressive growth story
Known for its CP Plus brand, Aditya Infotech makes CCTV cameras, AI-powered surveillance systems, and smart IoT devices.
With a network in over 550 cities and strong profits—₹351 crore net profit in FY25 (up 205% from last year)—the company is a major player in keeping things secure across India.
IPO details and expert advice
Most of the funds will go toward paying off debt (₹375 crore), with the rest used for general corporate needs.
While investor excitement is high thanks to solid growth, experts still suggest keeping an eye on valuation and sector risks before jumping in as a new investor.