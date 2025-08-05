Aditya Infotech sets record with 50.8% IPO listing gain

Known for its CP Plus brand, Aditya Infotech makes CCTV cameras, AI-powered surveillance systems, and smart IoT devices. With a network in over 550 cities and strong profits—₹351 crore net profit in FY25 (up 205% from last year)—the company is a major player in keeping things secure across India.

IPO details and expert advice

Most of the funds will go toward paying off debt (₹375 crore), with the rest used for general corporate needs.

While investor excitement is high thanks to solid growth, experts still suggest keeping an eye on valuation and sector risks before jumping in as a new investor.