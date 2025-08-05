India's 10-year bond yield dips ahead of RBI policy meeting
India's 10-year government bond yield slipped to 6.33% on Tuesday, just as everyone waits for the Reserve Bank of India's big policy update on August 6.
With the RBI already cutting rates by 50 basis points at the June meeting, many are wondering if another rate cut is around the corner.
SBI calls for rate cut to boost credit growth
A rate cut could make borrowing cheaper and boost spending—something banks like SBI say is needed, especially with US tariffs making things tricky for Indian exports.
As SBI puts it, lowering rates now could help kickstart credit growth before the festive season.
Global yields down on weak US jobs data
It's not just local news—weak jobs data in the US has pulled global yields down too, which takes some pressure off India.
For now, markets are in wait-and-watch mode, hoping for a friendly (dovish) signal from the RBI given slowing inflation and growth worries.