RBI likely to cut rates to counter Trump's tariff impact Business Aug 05, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to lower its key interest rate by 0.25% in an upcoming decision, as a way to help the economy cope with fresh challenges—mainly the 25% tariffs on Indian goods announced by US President Donald Trump.

Most experts thought rates would stay put after June's cautious stance, but these unexpected tariffs have many now expecting a small rate cut.