ED probes Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group for money laundering
Anil Ambani's Reliance Group is under the ED's scanner for allegedly laundering and diverting ₹17,000 crore in bank loans.
The investigation picked up after raids at 35 spots linked to 50 companies and 25 people uncovered key documents and digital evidence.
Several top execs have already been questioned, with Ambani himself set to appear before the agency.
SEBI also probing the case
The focus is on dodgy loans given to Reliance Home Finance, Commercial Finance, and Communications—touching nearly 20 banks.
The ED is investigating an alleged fraud related to how these loans were handed out and recovered.
Meanwhile, SEBI found that ₹10,000 crore was quietly moved through an undisclosed related company called CLE Pvt Ltd.
These revelations have hit investor confidence hard—shares of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power dropped over 14% in just five days as authorities dig deeper into the case.