ED probes Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group for money laundering

SEBI also probing the case

The focus is on dodgy loans given to Reliance Home Finance, Commercial Finance, and Communications—touching nearly 20 banks.

The ED is investigating an alleged fraud related to how these loans were handed out and recovered.

Meanwhile, SEBI found that ₹10,000 crore was quietly moved through an undisclosed related company called CLE Pvt Ltd.

These revelations have hit investor confidence hard—shares of Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power dropped over 14% in just five days as authorities dig deeper into the case.