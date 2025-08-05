JSW Energy's stock jumps 7% in 2 days

The company's Q1 FY26 numbers were seriously strong

The company's Q1 FY26 numbers were seriously strong—profit rose 42% to ₹743 crore and revenue jumped 78%.

Thermal power generation also more than doubled as JSW Energy signed major new power deals.

With two more Kutehr units almost ready and big growth plans for 2030, the company is showing real momentum—even if the stock is still down for the year overall.