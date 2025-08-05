JSW Energy's stock jumps 7% in 2 days
JSW Energy's stock just shot up 7.1% in two days, reaching an intraday high of ₹548.05, thanks to the launch of its first 80MW unit at the Kutehr Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.
This big step, along with strong quarterly results, has made investors take notice.
The company's Q1 FY26 numbers were seriously strong—profit rose 42% to ₹743 crore and revenue jumped 78%.
Thermal power generation also more than doubled as JSW Energy signed major new power deals.
With two more Kutehr units almost ready and big growth plans for 2030, the company is showing real momentum—even if the stock is still down for the year overall.
Two more units from the Kutehr project are about to go live soon.
While there are still some ups and downs in the sector, many investors appear to be cautiously optimistic about where JSW Energy is headed, based on the company's recent developments.