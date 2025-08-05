Explainer: What is India's ESG bond market and its growth

Renewable energy and infrastructure are leading the charge

Renewable energy, clean mobility, and infrastructure finance are at the front of this movement.

Larsen & Toubro's recent ₹500 crore ESG bond shows big players are getting serious about sustainable investing.

The market is still young but already catching the eye of foreign investors. Experts say tougher disclosure rules are boosting trust, and with more companies aligning with sustainability goals, India's ESG bond market could be headed for major growth.