Explainer: What is India's ESG bond market and its growth
India's ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) bond scene is taking off fast, fueled by global investor interest and fresh support from Indian regulators.
Sectors like renewable energy and infrastructure are tapping into these bonds to fund greener projects.
New rules from SEBI and RBI are encouraging companies to make sustainability a real part of their financial game plan.
Renewable energy and infrastructure are leading the charge
Renewable energy, clean mobility, and infrastructure finance are at the front of this movement.
Larsen & Toubro's recent ₹500 crore ESG bond shows big players are getting serious about sustainable investing.
The market is still young but already catching the eye of foreign investors. Experts say tougher disclosure rules are boosting trust, and with more companies aligning with sustainability goals, India's ESG bond market could be headed for major growth.