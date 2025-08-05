JioBlackRock launches 5 index funds: Should you invest

Things to consider before investing

Before jumping in, experts say to check expense ratios and tracking errors so you know what you're paying for.

While BlackRock's global rep is solid, this is their first run in India—so it's smart to keep an eye on how things play out locally.

If you're new or prefer playing it safe during market ups and downs, large-cap index funds like Nifty 50 could be a steadier pick.

And if you want to manage risk, starting with SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) can help you ease in while watching how these new funds perform.