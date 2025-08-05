Highways Infrastructure IPO oversubscribed 7.5 times on Day 1

Based in Indore since 1995, Highways Infrastructure builds and maintains roads, highways, bridges, and residential projects. They're also into toll collection and real estate development. The company posted ₹504 crore in revenue and a profit of ₹22 crore.

Issue includes fresh and offer for sale shares

The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹97.5 crore and an offer for sale worth ₹32.5 crore, priced at ₹65-70 per share.

Shares are set to list on BSE and NSE.

Most of the funds will go toward working capital needs (₹65 crore), with anchor investors like HDFC Bank already backing the issue.