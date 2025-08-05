Next Article
Airtel stock jumps nearly 1% on robust earnings
Bharti Airtel's stock climbed nearly 1% to ₹1,933.30 on Tuesday, making it one of the top performers on the Nifty 50.
The jump follows a solid year for the telecom giant, with revenue hitting approximately ₹1.73 lakh crore—up from last year—and reflecting growing confidence from investors.
Net profit soars to ₹33,778.30 crore
Airtel's net profit shot up to ₹33,778.30 crore (from ₹5,848.60 crore last year), and earnings per share jumped from ₹13.09 to ₹58.00—a big leap by any standard.
The company also announced a final dividend of ₹16 per share in May 2025, showing it's serious about sharing success with its investors and keeping its financial health strong.