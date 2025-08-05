Uzbekistan's 1st tech unicorn Uzum raises $65.5 million at $1.5B valuation

Uzum runs Uzbekistan's largest digital ecosystem—think e-commerce, fintech, express delivery, and digital banking—all rolled into one platform. It serves over 17 million monthly users (that's nearly half the country's adults) and works with 16,000 merchants. In just the first half of 2025, it hit $250 million in gross merchandise value—a big leap from last year—and has already issued two million co-branded Visa debit cards.

Plans to expand into international markets and offer new fintech products

With a logistics network covering 112,000 square meters of warehouse space and pickup points across 450 locations, Uzum is set for fast deliveries and card distribution nationwide.

Looking ahead to September 2025, they're rolling out new fintech products like deposit accounts and long-term credit—and planning to open their marketplace to sellers from China and Turkey for even more cross-border action (aiming for up to 15% of sales).