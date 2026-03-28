Aditya Puri says AI to create jobs, boost India's growth
Business
At the Mint India Investment Summit, former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri shared his take on AI and jobs.
He believes that while some roles might disappear, AI is already opening up new opportunities: think prompt engineers and data scientists, especially in banking for things like credit checks and fraud detection.
Overall, he sees AI boosting productivity and fueling India's long-term growth.
Neelkanth Mishra warns Hormuz risks recession
Puri sounded pretty confident about India's economy holding steady, even with global tensions like the West Asia war. He expects only a slight dip in GDP growth at worst.
On the flip side, Axis Bank's chief economist Neelkanth Mishra warned that if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened by mid-April, a global recession could be on the cards.