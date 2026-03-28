Aditya Puri says AI to create jobs, boost India's growth Business Mar 28, 2026

At the Mint India Investment Summit, former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri shared his take on AI and jobs.

He believes that while some roles might disappear, AI is already opening up new opportunities: think prompt engineers and data scientists, especially in banking for things like credit checks and fraud detection.

Overall, he sees AI boosting productivity and fueling India's long-term growth.