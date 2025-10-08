Advance Agrolife shares list at 14% premium
Advance Agrolife, a fast-growing agrochemical maker, kicked off trading this week with its shares listing at ₹114 on NSE and ₹113 on BSE—about 14% above the issue price.
The IPO, priced between ₹95-₹100, was in high demand and saw an impressive 56.85 times overall subscription before closing on October 3.
What does the company do?
Started in 2002, Advance Agrolife produces everything from insecticides to fertilizers and plant growth regulators.
With three manufacturing plants near Jaipur, the company serves customers across 19 states and two union territories in India—and also exports to several overseas markets.
Strong growth in recent years
Business has been on the upswing: Revenue grew 10% to ₹502.9 crore, while profit after tax rose 4% to ₹25.6 crore in FY25.
The company plans to use most of its IPO funds for working capital and general corporate needs.