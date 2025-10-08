Advance Agrolife shares list at 14% premium Business Oct 08, 2025

Advance Agrolife, a fast-growing agrochemical maker, kicked off trading this week with its shares listing at ₹114 on NSE and ₹113 on BSE—about 14% above the issue price.

The IPO, priced between ₹95-₹100, was in high demand and saw an impressive 56.85 times overall subscription before closing on October 3.