Aequs to make Safran landing gear parts at Hosur facility

This move deepens India's role in the global aerospace scene. Aequs is strengthening its Belagavi hub and teaming up with Safran for over a decade now.

As Executive Chairman & CEO Aravind Melligeri put it, "The components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialize. Being entrusted with these products is a strong proof of the trust we have built with our customers over the years, and of the capabilities we have developed across our manufacturing ecosystems."