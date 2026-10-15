Aequs to make Safran landing gear parts at Hosur facility
Aequs, a precision manufacturing company from Belagavi, just landed long-term deals with French company in the aerospace industry Safran.
It will be making high-tech parts and assembling landing gear components for major jets like the Airbus A320, A330, A350, and Boeing 787, right here in India at its new facility in Hosur.
Aequs deal deepens India's aerospace role
This move deepens India's role in the global aerospace scene. Aequs is strengthening its Belagavi hub and teaming up with Safran for over a decade now.
As Executive Chairman & CEO Aravind Melligeri put it, "The components Aequs will manufacture for Safran are among the most demanding flight-critical products to industrialize. Being entrusted with these products is a strong proof of the trust we have built with our customers over the years, and of the capabilities we have developed across our manufacturing ecosystems."