After AI flags JPMorgan auction, SEBI expands team to 200
Business
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) expanded its team of engineers and analysts from about 20 five years ago to more than 200 people, aiming to spot shady trading and keep India's markets fair.
This upgrade comes after AI helped SEBI flag suspicious activity in a newly launched closing auction mechanism linked to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. unit, leading to quick action.
SEBI social media takedowns up 40%
SEBI's AI tools are also scanning social media for market rumors and fake news, with takedown requests now up 40% (about 7,000 a month) to protect India's 140 million retail investors.
Still, the team is dealing with challenges like data tampering risks and a global shortage of GPUs.
Even with all this tech, SEBI says humans are still key to keeping things in check.