After Meta's nearly 12% rally, Mark Zuckerberg adds $25 billion
Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder who founded Facebook when he was 19, added a jaw-dropping $25 billion to his net worth in a single day after Meta's stock shot up nearly 12%.
That brings his total fortune to $253.6 billion, with investor confidence in Meta's artificial intelligence strategy emerging as one factor behind the stock's move.
Zuckerberg 6th-richest amid Meta's AI push
Zuckerberg is now the world's sixth-richest person, with his gain larger than the moves recorded by the other members of the top 10 that day.
The buzz comes as Meta gears up for its Connect 2026 event, with new AI tools like Muse (a personal AI agent designed to take action rather than simply answer questions) and even smart glasses in the works.
All this shows how seriously Meta is betting on AI and why investors are all in on their future.