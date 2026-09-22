After Meta's nearly 12% rally, Mark Zuckerberg adds $25 billion

Zuckerberg is now the world's sixth-richest person, with his gain larger than the moves recorded by the other members of the top 10 that day.

The buzz comes as Meta gears up for its Connect 2026 event, with new AI tools like Muse (a personal AI agent designed to take action rather than simply answer questions) and even smart glasses in the works.

All this shows how seriously Meta is betting on AI and why investors are all in on their future.