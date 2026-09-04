After over a decade, Carrefour opens its new Noida store
Carrefour, the French retail giant, is making its return to India after over a decade away.
Its first new store just opened in Noida on Thursday, September 3, 2026, thanks to a partnership with Dubai-based Apparel Group.
The big idea? Open about 50 stores across NCR and Uttar Pradesh over the next three to four years before branching out further.
Carrefour adopts multi format and ecommerce
Instead of its old cash-and-carry model, Carrefour's going for hypermarkets, supermarkets, gourmet stores, and express stores: think more shopping options for everyone.
It's also eyeing e-commerce and quick delivery by using its stores as fulfillment hubs.
Plus, with Apparel Group (which runs 85 international brands) on board, Carrefour wants to put Indian-made products on shelves worldwide through its network of 15,000 stores in 40 countries.