After Pentagon, OpenAI might sign a contract with NATO

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Mar 04, 202601:07 pm

OpenAI is considering a contract to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) "unclassified" networks, as per Reuters. The development comes just days after the ChatGPT-owner struck a deal with the Pentagon. Initially, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had said in a company meeting that they were looking to deploy on all NATO classified networks. However, later clarifications revealed that this was not accurate and the potential contract was actually for "unclassified networks."