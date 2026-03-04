After Pentagon, OpenAI might sign a contract with NATO
What's the story
OpenAI is considering a contract to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) "unclassified" networks, as per Reuters. The development comes just days after the ChatGPT-owner struck a deal with the Pentagon. Initially, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had said in a company meeting that they were looking to deploy on all NATO classified networks. However, later clarifications revealed that this was not accurate and the potential contract was actually for "unclassified networks."
Contract developments
OpenAI's deal with Pentagon
OpenAI, which is backed by tech giants like Microsoft and Amazon, recently announced a deal to deploy its technology in the Pentagon's classified network. The agreement came after US President Donald Trump directed the government to stop working with rival company Anthropic. The decision followed a standoff in contract talks over the use of Anthropic's technology for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous weapons.
Ethical stance
AI not to be used for domestic surveillance: OpenAI
In an updated statement after striking the deal, OpenAI stressed that its AI systems "shall not be intentionally used for domestic surveillance of US persons and nationals." The company also noted that the Pentagon had assured it would not allow intelligence agencies such as the National Security Agency (NSA) to use its AI services.