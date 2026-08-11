After Vikram-1 success Skyroot Aerospace signs HEX20 launch deal

Skyroot Aerospace just landed a multi-launch agreement with space-tech company HEX20, fresh off the successful first flight of its Vikram-1 rocket on July 18, 2026.

The deal covers three launches starting in late 2027 and highlights growing trust in Skyroot's abilities, especially since Vikram-1 was India's first privately built orbital rocket and reached orbit on its very first try, which is pretty rare in the rocket world.