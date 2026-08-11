After Vikram-1 success Skyroot Aerospace signs HEX20 launch deal
Skyroot Aerospace just landed a multi-launch agreement with space-tech company HEX20, fresh off the successful first flight of its Vikram-1 rocket on July 18, 2026.
The deal covers three launches starting in late 2027 and highlights growing trust in Skyroot's abilities, especially since Vikram-1 was India's first privately built orbital rocket and reached orbit on its very first try, which is pretty rare in the rocket world.
Vikram-1 and SCOPE show startups' readiness
Vikram-1's win isn't just a one-off: it marks a huge step for private space companies in India.
The mission also tested Skyroot's own SCOPE satellite, which, despite some data hiccups, gave valuable flight information.
All this shows that Indian startups are ready to play a bigger role in launching small satellites for the world.