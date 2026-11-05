Agility Robotics to IPO as 1st dedicated US humanoid firm
Agility Robotics, the company behind those warehouse robots you might have seen online, is about to become the first dedicated humanoid robotics company to go public in the US
Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Amazon, Agility will hit Nasdaq under "AGLT" after merging with Churchill Capital Corp. XI.
Their latest robot, Digit 5, is built for jobs like loading materials and sorting parts, basically tackling tasks that keep warehouses running.
Digit 5 secures over $300 million orders
Launched in September, Digit 5 was designed to help with labor shortages in warehouses. The demand is real: Agility already has more than $300 million in orders for Digit 5 alone.
With about $465 million on hand before expenses (including a major investment from Foxconn) and partnerships with companies like GXO Logistics and AGCO Corp, Agility's robots are already working at nine companies, and they are talking to more than 30 others about what comes next.