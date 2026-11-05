Agility Robotics to IPO as 1st dedicated US humanoid firm

Agility Robotics, the company behind those warehouse robots you might have seen online, is about to become the first dedicated humanoid robotics company to go public in the US

Backed by big names like NVIDIA and Amazon, Agility will hit Nasdaq under "AGLT" after merging with Churchill Capital Corp. XI.

Their latest robot, Digit 5, is built for jobs like loading materials and sorting parts, basically tackling tasks that keep warehouses running.