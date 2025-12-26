AI boom creates over 50 billionaires in 2025

The year also witnessed a major shift in the "youngest billionaire" club. Brendan Foody, Adarsh Hiremath, and Surya Midha—each just 22—became the youngest self-made billionaires ever with their company Mercor. They broke Mark Zuckerberg 's old record. This surge of young talent is changing who holds power (and wealth) in tech right now. Lucy Guo of Scale AI briefly became the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire after Meta bought a large stake in her company.

Wealth distribution

AI billionaires' wealth concentrated in personal ledgers

The wealth generated from the AI boom has mostly been concentrated in the personal ledgers of start-up founders. These entrepreneurs have found themselves with stakes worth 10-figure amounts. However, it's worth noting that most of these new billionaires aren't creators of a digital messiah but are instead associated with enterprise SaaS firms, data labeling start-ups, or companies promising to replace workers with cost-saving AI "agents."