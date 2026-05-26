AI boom helps Taiwan overtake India in stock market rankings

Taiwan has overtaken India as the world's fifth-largest stock market, a major shift in global financial dynamics. The island's market capitalization reached $4.95 trillion on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. This is largely due to the stellar performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which now accounts for about 42% of the benchmark index.

Market concentration TSMC's dominance raises concerns TSMC's shares have surged 49% this year, thanks to its dominant position in the semiconductor market amid the artificial intelligence boom. The company's impressive performance has significantly contributed to Taiwan's market capitalization growth. However, it also highlights a high level of market concentration with one company accounting for a large portion of the index.

Market impact AI boom benefits Taiwan, hurts India The rise in Taiwan's market value underscores the strong optimism surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), which is driving a global rally in tech shares. This trend is particularly benefiting manufacturing hubs like Taiwan and South Korea. On the other hand, India is struggling with rising energy costs, slowing corporate earnings growth, and a lack of companies directly linked to the AI buildout.

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Regulatory changes Regulatory changes favor TSMC New regulations from Taiwan's financial regulator have also favored TSMC. The body recently raised the cap on how much domestic funds can invest in a single stock. Under this new rule, funds investing exclusively in Taiwanese stocks can now invest up to 25% of their net assets in any listed company with a weighting over 10% on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

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